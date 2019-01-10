Sheriff's Log
December 9
800 block E. Alvarado St. Willful cruelty to child
December 14
300 block E. Alvarado St. Found narcotics
December 15
4700 block Calle De La Vuelta Miscellaneous incidents
December 17
3900 block Reche Road Lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years of age
December 19
2400 block Hummingbird Hill Lane Misdemeanor bench warrant (our agency)
800 block S. Wisconsin Ave. Arrest: Battery: spouse/ex-spouse/date/etc.
December 20
Reche Rd. @ Ranger Rd. (1) Arrest: Assault with deadly weapon: not firearm; Vandalism ($400 or more)
Reche Rd. @ Ranger Rd. (2) Arrest: Assault with deadly weapon: not firearm; Vandalism ($400 or more)
1300 block E. Mission Rd. Threaten crime with intent to terrorize
1600 block S. Stage Coach Lane Missing person
800 block La Strada Dr. Death (Coroner’s case)
300 block E. Alvarado St. Relinquished firearm
December 21
400 block Iowa Street Petty theft
S. Main Ave. @ E. Fallbrook St. Arrest: Drunk in public
Reche Rd. @ Ranger Rd. Arrest: Assault with deadly weapon: not firearm
December 22
29900 block Disney Lane Domestic violence incident
2500 block Wilt Road Residential burglary
1900 block E. Mission Road Petty theft from building
300 block Industrial Way Burglary (commercial)
4200 block White Lilac Road Simple battery
2500 block Wilt Road Burglary (residential)
December 23
5700 block Camino Del Rey Miscellaneous incidents
1300 block Los Conejos Petty theft from vehicle
5200 block San Jacinto Cir. W. Miscellaneous incidents
200 block East Mission Arrest: Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury
31900 block Del Cielo Este Battery: Spouse/ex-spouse/date/etc.
700 block W. Fallbrook St. Arrest: Battery - Spouse/ex-spouse/date/etc.
1800 block Chapulin Lane 5150/Mental disorder
100 block Blue Bird Park Road Arrest: Assault with a deadly weapon not a firearm
100 block Via Floresta Arrest: Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury
300 block White Horse Lane Take vehicle without owner's consent, vehicle theft
December 24
300 block Elbrook Dr. Vandalism to vehicle $400 or more
32000 block Del Cielo Este Death (Coroner's case)
December 25
2900 block Mackey Drive Domestic violence incident
800 block N. Stage Coach Lane Arrest: Possess controlled substance
300 block Summit Ave. Violate domestic relations court order
December 26
1200 block S. Main Ave. Petty theft (shoplift)
300 block Heald Lane Arrest: Possess controlled substance paraphernalia
200 block W. Clemmens Lane Take vehicle without owner’s consent
200 block W. Fallbrook St. Arrest: Assault with deadly weapon: not firearm
200 block Old Stage Road Arrest: Robbery
800 block Shade Tree Lane Miscellaneous incidents
8200 block Via Urner Way Death
Mission Road @ N. Old Hwy 395 Take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft
35700 block Bay Morgan Lane Arrest: Burglary (residential), possess stolen vehicle, possess narcotic controlled substance, possess controlled substance while armed with loaded firearm, possess controlled substance with prior felony conviction, carry loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony, carry stolen loaded firearm, felon/addict possess firearm, prohibited person own/possess/etc ammunition, etc, burglary (commercial), possess burglary tools
December 27
4200 block Rosa Rancho Lane Arrest: Misdemeanor bench warrant (our agency)
200 block W. Clemmens Lane Missing adult
600 block Ridge Way Obtain money, etc. by false pretenses, over $950
3200 block Staghorn Ct. Grand theft from motor vehicle
32100 block Caminito Quieto 5150/Mental disorder
700 block Margarian Road Vandalism $400 or more
1300 block S. Mission Road Found property
December 28
Old Stage and East Aviation Assault with deadly weapon not firearm
4000 block Star Track Way Vandalism, $400 or more
31900 block Del Cielo Este Burglary (residential)
1300 block Macadamia Dr. Death (Coroner's case)
800 block E. Alvarado St. Domestic violence
500 block N. Main Ave. Take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft
S. Stage Coach @ Reche Road Arrest: Driving w/o a valid driver's license
December 29
1400 block E. Mission Road Child abuse incident
December 30
5200 block S. Mission Road Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury
December 31
1100 block S. Mission Road Make/pass/publish fictitious check/bill/note
200 block W. Clemmens Lane Arrest: False imprisonment, spousal/ cohabitant abuse
E. Mission Road @ El Paisano Battery with serious bodily injury
January 1
3600 block Genista Place Missing person
2300 block Clearcrest Lane Contempt of court, disobey court order
