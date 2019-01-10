Sheriff's Log

Last updated 1/14/2019 at 3:44pm

December 9

800 block E. Alvarado St. Willful cruelty to child

December 14

300 block E. Alvarado St. Found narcotics

December 15

4700 block Calle De La Vuelta Miscellaneous incidents

December 17

3900 block Reche Road Lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years of age

December 19

2400 block Hummingbird Hill Lane Misdemeanor bench warrant (our agency)

800 block S. Wisconsin Ave. Arrest: Battery: spouse/ex-spouse/date/etc.

December 20

Reche Rd. @ Ranger Rd. (1) Arrest: Assault with deadly weapon: not firearm; Vandalism ($400 or more)

Reche Rd. @ Ranger Rd. (2) Arrest: Assault with deadly weapon: not firearm; Vandalism ($400 or more)

1300 block E. Mission Rd. Threaten crime with intent to terrorize

1600 block S. Stage Coach Lane Missing person

800 block La Strada Dr. Death (Coroner’s case)

300 block E. Alvarado St. Relinquished firearm

December 21

400 block Iowa Street Petty theft

S. Main Ave. @ E. Fallbrook St. Arrest: Drunk in public

Reche Rd. @ Ranger Rd. Arrest: Assault with deadly weapon: not firearm

December 22

29900 block Disney Lane Domestic violence incident

2500 block Wilt Road Residential burglary

1900 block E. Mission Road Petty theft from building

300 block Industrial Way Burglary (commercial)

4200 block White Lilac Road Simple battery

2500 block Wilt Road Burglary (residential)

December 23

5700 block Camino Del Rey Miscellaneous incidents

1300 block Los Conejos Petty theft from vehicle

5200 block San Jacinto Cir. W. Miscellaneous incidents

200 block East Mission Arrest: Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury

31900 block Del Cielo Este Battery: Spouse/ex-spouse/date/etc.

700 block W. Fallbrook St. Arrest: Battery - Spouse/ex-spouse/date/etc.

1800 block Chapulin Lane 5150/Mental disorder

100 block Blue Bird Park Road Arrest: Assault with a deadly weapon not a firearm

100 block Via Floresta Arrest: Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury

300 block White Horse Lane Take vehicle without owner's consent, vehicle theft

December 24

300 block Elbrook Dr. Vandalism to vehicle $400 or more

32000 block Del Cielo Este Death (Coroner's case)

December 25

2900 block Mackey Drive Domestic violence incident

800 block N. Stage Coach Lane Arrest: Possess controlled substance

300 block Summit Ave. Violate domestic relations court order

December 26

1200 block S. Main Ave. Petty theft (shoplift)

300 block Heald Lane Arrest: Possess controlled substance paraphernalia

200 block W. Clemmens Lane Take vehicle without owner’s consent

200 block W. Fallbrook St. Arrest: Assault with deadly weapon: not firearm

200 block Old Stage Road Arrest: Robbery

800 block Shade Tree Lane Miscellaneous incidents

8200 block Via Urner Way Death

Mission Road @ N. Old Hwy 395 Take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft

35700 block Bay Morgan Lane Arrest: Burglary (residential), possess stolen vehicle, possess narcotic controlled substance, possess controlled substance while armed with loaded firearm, possess controlled substance with prior felony conviction, carry loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony, carry stolen loaded firearm, felon/addict possess firearm, prohibited person own/possess/etc ammunition, etc, burglary (commercial), possess burglary tools

December 27

4200 block Rosa Rancho Lane Arrest: Misdemeanor bench warrant (our agency)

200 block W. Clemmens Lane Missing adult

600 block Ridge Way Obtain money, etc. by false pretenses, over $950

3200 block Staghorn Ct. Grand theft from motor vehicle

32100 block Caminito Quieto 5150/Mental disorder

700 block Margarian Road Vandalism $400 or more

1300 block S. Mission Road Found property

December 28

Old Stage and East Aviation Assault with deadly weapon not firearm

4000 block Star Track Way Vandalism, $400 or more

31900 block Del Cielo Este Burglary (residential)

1300 block Macadamia Dr. Death (Coroner's case)

800 block E. Alvarado St. Domestic violence

500 block N. Main Ave. Take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft

S. Stage Coach @ Reche Road Arrest: Driving w/o a valid driver's license

December 29

1400 block E. Mission Road Child abuse incident

December 30

5200 block S. Mission Road Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury

December 31

1100 block S. Mission Road Make/pass/publish fictitious check/bill/note

200 block W. Clemmens Lane Arrest: False imprisonment, spousal/ cohabitant abuse

E. Mission Road @ El Paisano Battery with serious bodily injury

January 1

3600 block Genista Place Missing person

2300 block Clearcrest Lane Contempt of court, disobey court order