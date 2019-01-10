Storm expected to bring rain, snow to San Diego County

SAN DIEGO - This second weekend of the new year is bringing bring some downpours and dustings of mountain snow to the San Diego area, much the same as the first week of 2019.

A south-moving storm began dousing the county with rain and frozen white flakes early today, the National Weather Service advised.

Most coastal, inland-valley and mountain locales will get anywhere from a quarter-inch to three-quarters of an inch of precipitation, and the deserts likely will receive between a quarter-inch and a half-inch of rain over the day, meteorologists predicted. The snow level is expected to reach around the 5,500-foot level.

The NWS has issued a high surf advisory that will be in effect from 10 a.m. this morning until noon Sunday.

The rainfall, which may be heavy at times, should begin dissipating later this morning and the storm system is expected to leave the region by Sunday evening, according to the NWS.

Another period of scattered showers is in the forecast next week for the far southern reaches of California, possibly beginning as early as Monday and continuing, off and on, as late as Friday.