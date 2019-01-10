Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Jeff Pack
Writer 

Trial begins for man accused of killing Fallbrook family

 
Last updated 1/12/2019 at 2:32pm



Opening statements began Monday, Jan. 7, in the trial of Charles Ray Merritt, 61, of Homeland who is accused of murdering Joseph and Summer McStay as well as the couple’s two young sons in Fallbrook in 2010 and burying their bodies in a San Bernardino desert.

Merritt has pleaded “not guilty” to four murder counts and was present Monday at the Superior Court of California in San Bernardino County where a jury of eight women, four men and six alternates are hearing the case.

The trial is expected to last three to four months, and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in the case....



