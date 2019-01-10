California legislators go back to 2019 session

The California Capitol saw 120 California legislators assemble Jan. 7, to begin the 2019-2020 session. Almost 3,000 bills will probably be introduced over the next few weeks. Some will be controversial, though I’m hoping that many important issues that face the state, regardless of party, including disaster preparedness, water infrastructure, healthcare, transportation, education and many more, will generate bipartisan solutions.

Proposals for new legislation must be submitted to the Legislative Counsel’s office by Jan. 25 so that bill language can be drafted by Feb. 22, this year’s...