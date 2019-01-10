Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Jeff Pack
Writer 

Fallbrook girls' rugby alumni win annual battle, Warriors top Torrey Pines

 
USA Rugby and Pennsylvania State University’s Kayla Canett had three tries, and USA Rugby and Dartmouth University’s Lily Durbin scored once and converted five conversions as the Fallbrook girls’ rugby alumni team outdistanced the current Warriors varsity team 58-27 Saturday, Dec. 29.

For the current Warriors, Nathalie Celis scored twice, and Julia Tippin and Morgan Bitner each scored a try in the losing effort that saw both varsity and junior varsity players get in on the action.

Abbey Savin made three conversion kicks, and Tiahna Padilla converted one kick in the losing effort.

