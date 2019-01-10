Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Lack of depth hurting Warrior boys basketball

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 1/12/2019 at 2:50pm



Fallbrook High School's boys basketball team entered Valley League competition with a season record of 0-16, although nine of the last 10 losses were by 12 points or less.

"We're having kind of a tough season," said Fallbrook coach Ryan Smith.

The lack of depth is the most significant reason for the Warriors' lack of success in the win-loss component. "We've gotten progressively better as the season's gone on. Just can't seem to hold any leads right now," Smith said.

Fallbrook's varsity roster includes 10 players. One of those is senior Malachi Gordon, who tore his anterior cruciate ligamen...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 01/12/2019 19:59