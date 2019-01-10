Lack of depth hurting Warrior boys basketball

Fallbrook High School's boys basketball team entered Valley League competition with a season record of 0-16, although nine of the last 10 losses were by 12 points or less.

"We're having kind of a tough season," said Fallbrook coach Ryan Smith.

The lack of depth is the most significant reason for the Warriors' lack of success in the win-loss component. "We've gotten progressively better as the season's gone on. Just can't seem to hold any leads right now," Smith said.

Fallbrook's varsity roster includes 10 players. One of those is senior Malachi Gordon, who tore his anterior cruciate ligamen...