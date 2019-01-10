Warriors are undefeated in first four wrestling dual meets

Fallbrook High School’s wrestling team began the 2018-2019 season undefeated in the Warriors’ first four dual meets.

“We’re happy with that,” Fallbrook coach Cristian Vera said. “That’s a really good way to start. Not only did we win, but we’ve also been dominant in our first three wins.”

High school wrestling matches consist of 14 weight classes, and two types of points determine the dual meet winner and team positions in tournaments. During each match a wrestler is awarded one point for an escape, two points for a takedown, a reversal or a near fall lasting at least tw...