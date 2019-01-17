Beazer Homes opens new community in Fallbrook

FALLBROOK – Beazer Homes, one of the nation’s largest builders, announced the grand opening of Aurora Heights, a new community, Saturday, Jan. 19, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 3105 Via De Todos Santos. Aurora Heights offers 124 homes consisting of expansive one and two-story, single-family homes ranging in size from 2,386 to 3,212 square feet.

Beazer Homes is currently showcasing four beautiful model homes available to tour throughout the community. Starting from the mid $600s, each home will include a two or three-car attached garage, three to four bedrooms and optional outdoor living spaces to promote recreation, relaxation and entertaining.

With a central location in San Diego, Aurora Heights provides easy access to Interstate 15 and Interstate 5 for work hubs in San Diego and Riverside counties. The community boasts an abundance of planned on-site amenities, including a pool and spa with cabanas, private clubhouse, outdoor fireplace, barbecue and 20,000 square feet of open lawn which includes a playground and picnic tables.

Also, homebuyers are given the flexibility of Beazer’s Choice Plans, which provide the option to choose room-specific layouts to create their ideal living space, at no additional cost.

“Along with private backyards that offer different configurations of outdoor living areas and spacious island-kitchens opening out to large living areas, these homes are a dream for entertaining family and friends,” Leslie Olivo, vice president of sales, said. “The initial phase of homes includes single-story offerings which are not readily available in this area of San Diego County.”

Like all Beazer homes, each home in Aurora Heights is Energy Star-certified, which means it is built to conserve energy and reduce monthly costs. To learn more about the company’s Energy Star 2018 Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence Award and Beazer’s Energy Star-certified homes, visit http://www.beazer.com.

To arrange a tour of Aurora Heights model homes, call (760) 645-6882 or stop by the office at 3105 Via De Todos Santos, Fallbrook.

