California Senate Fellows program now accepts applications

SACRAMENTO – Applications for the 2019-2020 California Senate Fellows program are being accepted until Monday, Feb. 11, at 5 p.m. The program provides college graduates an opportunity to become full-time Senate staff members at the State Capitol in Sacramento for 11 months beginning in October 2019. Fellows are assigned to the personal or committee staff of a senator and also participate in academic seminars with senators, senior staff, journalists, lobbyists and state government officials. The fellowship program is jointly sponsored by the California State Senate and the Center for Calif...