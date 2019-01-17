DAR observes 100-year anniversary of World War I

Gay Storm Oakes of Hatbox Will Travel, far left, holds a certificate of appreciation presented to her by DAR Program Chair Carol Anderson, center, and DAR Monserate Chapter Regent Betty Mathias.

FALLBROOK – The Monserate Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently observed the 100-year anniversary of World War I. The guest was Gay Storm Oakes of Hatbox Will Travel of Los Angeles. Oakes presented a vignette in the life of Edith Galt Wilson, wife of President Woodrow Wilson. The sometimes controversial first lady mused on the health of her husband and the running of America. Following the presentation, Oakes was presented a Certificate of Appreciation from Monserate Chapter.

DAR is an organization of women 18 years and older who are a lineal descendant of a patriot active in the Revolutionary War. For more information, contact the chapter registrar at beres@roadrunner.com. Genealogical assistance is available.

Submitted by Monserate Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.