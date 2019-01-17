Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

DAR observes 100-year anniversary of World War I

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 1/17/2019 at 9:18pm

Gay Storm Oakes of Hatbox Will Travel, far left, holds a certificate of appreciation presented to her by DAR Program Chair Carol Anderson, center, and DAR Monserate Chapter Regent Betty Mathias.

FALLBROOK – The Monserate Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently observed the 100-year anniversary of World War I. The guest was Gay Storm Oakes of Hatbox Will Travel of Los Angeles. Oakes presented a vignette in the life of Edith Galt Wilson, wife of President Woodrow Wilson. The sometimes controversial first lady mused on the health of her husband and the running of America. Following the presentation, Oakes was presented a Certificate of Appreciation from Monserate Chapter.

DAR is an organization of women 18 years and older who are a lineal descendant of a patriot active in the Revolutionary War. For more information, contact the chapter registrar at beres@roadrunner.com. Genealogical assistance is available.

Submitted by Monserate Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 01/18/2019 07:14