Doris Moore

 
Last updated 1/17/2019 at 9:34pm

Doris Moore passed away December 23, 2018 in Peoria, Arizona. Doris was born in England and came to the United States as a war bride after meeting and marrying the love of her life, Francis Nadeau.

Doris' survivors are her children, Raymond Nadeau, Mary Wells, Suzanne Kennedy, Francis Nadeau, Lucie Sanders and Joel Nadeau and her stepson, Jay Moore.

Doris will be laid to rest on February 18 in the Live Oak Cemetery in Monrovia next to husband Francis who preceded her in death in 1969. Family only will attend the burial. Donations in her honor can be made to the United States Humane Society.


 
