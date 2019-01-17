Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

D'Vine Path accepts applications for viticulture, hospitality program

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 1/19/2019 at 7:56pm

Brent Batali and Joel Anderson, front, harvest grapes at Batali Ranch in Bonsall.

FALLBROOK – D'Vine Path, a program that serves adults with autism, developmental delays and learning disabilities, is now accepting applications for Session I of their Viticulture and Hospitality Vocational Program. Students will meet at Batali Ranch in Bonsall from Feb. 5 through May 28 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Applications will be accepted through Friday, Jan. 25.

Space is limited for the program which features a variety of guest speakers and professional viticulturists. Participants will receive specialized training in viticulture, vineyard management, agricultur...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 01/19/2019 19:56