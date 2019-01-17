D'Vine Path accepts applications for viticulture, hospitality program
Last updated 1/19/2019 at 7:56pm
FALLBROOK – D'Vine Path, a program that serves adults with autism, developmental delays and learning disabilities, is now accepting applications for Session I of their Viticulture and Hospitality Vocational Program. Students will meet at Batali Ranch in Bonsall from Feb. 5 through May 28 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Applications will be accepted through Friday, Jan. 25.
Space is limited for the program which features a variety of guest speakers and professional viticulturists. Participants will receive specialized training in viticulture, vineyard management, agricultur...
