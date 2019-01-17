Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

John F. Daniels

 
John F. Daniels was born in Boston in July 1940 and died Nov. 17, 2018, after a long battle with cancer.

He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and lived in Carlsbad and Fallbrook. John’s ashes will be scattered at sea on a naval ship off the coast of San Diego.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Garden Center Cafe, 1625 S. Mission Road, in Fallbrook Saturday, Jan. 26, from 2-4 p.m. to honor John, who enjoyed sharing his knowledge of history and giving gifts to friends and strangers.



 
