NCFPD is holding a Volunteer Firefighter Academy

 
FALLBROOK – North County Fire Protection District is providing a new hire Volunteer Firefighter Academy. This academy has been designed to help prepare its new volunteer firefighters to serve their community.

The training started Jan. 13 and continues Jan. 27, Feb. 2-3 and March 16 at Pala Training Tower, 34884 Lilac Extension Road, in Pala, and Feb. 9 at North County Fire Station 1.

The training will be covering personal protective equipment, ladder operations, nozzles, appliances, hose operations, fire chemistry, power equipment, rescue techniques, firefighter safety, search and rescue, communications, emergency medicine, CPR, auto extrication and many more skills that are required to mitigate any emergency to which a firefighter is expected to respond.

Each day starts at 9 a.m. and concludes at 5 p.m. The education also includes lectures and hands-on manipulative training.

Submitted by North County Fire Protection District.

 
