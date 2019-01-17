Rotary honors Maie Ellis students

FALLBROOK – Maie Ellis Elementary School Principal Dr. Alex Gonzalez presented Students of the Month to the Rotary Club of Fallbrook at a recent weekly luncheon.

Austin Brydon is a second-grade student who attends a dual immersion school in English and Spanish. Austin shared how pleased he was to be able to speak, listen and write in Spanish.

Cynthia Mills is a sixth-grade student. She said she uses all the habits of effective people but the one most important to her is to “begin with the end in mind.” One of her goals is to be a baby sitter. She has a fellow student as an accountab...