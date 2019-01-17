It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of William ("Bill") E. Diedrich, PhD on December 16, 2018 from a stroke. He passed away peacefully with his family by his side.

Born on March 3, 1938 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, Bill is survived by four children: Susan Diedrich, William (Michelle) Diedrich, Catherine (Marius) Katilius and Ann Benson. He is also survived by nine grandchildren: Aiden Diedrich, Lilly Diedrich, Maxine Miller, Michelle Willing, Daniel Raad, Jessica Raad, Alyte Katilius, Kristina Katilius and Lukas Katilius.

He was predeceased by wives A. Maxine (Goodwin) Diedrich in 1982, and Cecilia (Armstrong) Diedrich in 2018.

Bill and Maxine were high school sweethearts and married soon after graduation at the age of 19. Bill obtained his bachelor's degree from California State University, Los Angeles in 1961. Bill was then drafted into the US Army and served for two years, followed by two years in the US Army reserves.

Once he was honorably discharged, Bill began a 50-year career in public education. He taught every grade in public school, as well as undergraduate and graduate college courses. He obtained his master's degree from California State University, Long Beach and his Ph.D. from University of Michigan.

Bill then became superintendent of schools in Grayling, Michigan, followed by Fallbrook, California. He retired from Palm Springs Unified School District in 2003 after serving as superintendent for 12 years.

Bill was blessed to have had two wonderful wives in his life. Bill's wife Maxine passed away after a lengthy illness in 1982 after more than 25 years of marriage. In 1983, Bill married Cecilia and had 35 great years with her until her death in the summer of 2018.

Bill often said he had been fortunate to lead such a wonderful life. Some of the highlights include flying airplanes, scuba diving, traveling the world, meeting presidents and dignitaries of all sorts.

Bill felt blessed to have worked with such dedicated people who shared his warm love for children. Most important to Bill was his family. The accomplishments of his children and grandchildren filled him with pride.

There will be a Celebration of Life ceremony on January 26, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at The Church of St. Paul in the Desert, 125 West El Alameda, Palm Springs, CA 92262. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity. If you do not have a favorite charity, the family suggests Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Entrusted to the care of Wiefels Funeral Directors, Palm Springs.