Call for artists for "Hearts on Fire 2019" art show

FALLBROOK – Brandon Gallery is seeking entries for "Hearts on Fire 2019," an open judged show Feb. 1-22. This show celebrates the symbols, scenes and stories of love in our lives and is open to artists at all levels of experience who are 18 years of age and over. All mediums are welcome. Daniel Marquez will be judging "Hearts on Fire 2019." Marquez's work encompasses multiple styles and media and reflects his fascination with themes that include traditional folklore, rock and roll, indigenous rituals, spirituality and the relation of ancient wisdom to the present day. Daniel Marquez lives...