Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Call for artists for "Hearts on Fire 2019" art show

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 1/19/2019 at 6:54am

"Dance Class" is by K.Walkup.

FALLBROOK – Brandon Gallery is seeking entries for "Hearts on Fire 2019," an open judged show Feb. 1-22. This show celebrates the symbols, scenes and stories of love in our lives and is open to artists at all levels of experience who are 18 years of age and over. All mediums are welcome. Daniel Marquez will be judging "Hearts on Fire 2019." Marquez's work encompasses multiple styles and media and reflects his fascination with themes that include traditional folklore, rock and roll, indigenous rituals, spirituality and the relation of ancient wisdom to the present day. Daniel Marquez lives...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 01/19/2019 16:42