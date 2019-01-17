Dolly is Back!

Every now and again a show will live up to the hype! “Hello, Dolly!” certainly has. Broadway San Diego has done it again because “Hello, Dolly!” is a rousing success!

It is a spectacular show filled with dazzling lights, magnificent costumes, brilliant sets and of course the amazing Betty Buckley as Dolly Levi.

Ms. Buckley shines. Surrounded by a talented cast of Broadway’s best, there isn’t but a “moment” that doesn’t sparkle. While utilizing all the finesse of a seasoned pro, Ms. Buckley truly comes to life in the second act.

Chances are this show will have moved on by the time this review is read since it closes on Sunday, the 20th of January.

Even so the cast is overflowing with premier singers and dancers like the ones fulfilling the audience favorite – the high-flying waiters at the Harmonia Gardens Restaurant as they prepare for Dolly’s grand return.

“Hello, Dolly!” at the Civic Theatre in downtown San Diego lives up to the promise even though it is in the shadow of the show’s original Dolly, Ms. Carol Channing. The lights on Broadway were dimmed in her honor.

Up next for Broadway San Diego is “The Choir of Man” on Feb. 14 for one night only. This extra event is a rowdy celebration of pub life followed by “Disney’s Aladdin” opening Feb. 20 and then “Cats” on April 16. Visit their website for the season’s best picks at Broadwaysd.com .

“Hello, Dolly!” plays only at the Civic Center at 3rd and B Streets until Sunday January 20. Box office: (619) 570-1100 or Broadwaysd.com .

Prepaid parking is only $8 at the Wells Fargo Bank and can be purchased from the website or pay $10 at the parking garage. Other parking is available for early arrival nearby for about $20.

“Hello, Dolly!” is rated 9.50 out of 10.

