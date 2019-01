Karen Langer Baker is seen with her first-place winning acrylic painting, “Lovin’ the Afternoon,” at the Fallbrook Art Association’s December through January show at The Gallery. See it and over 100 other works of art Tuesdays through Saturdays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays noon to 3 p.m. at 127 N. Main Ave. in Fallbrook.

