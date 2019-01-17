'Millennials' art is on display at Fallbrook library

FALLBROOK – The Friends of the Fallbrook Library announced a new art exhibit “Millennials” in the community room which will be open through March 1. The exhibit features millennial artists, ages 22-38, many of whom use classical painting techniques to produce contemporary art. A special evening reception will be held Friday, Jan. 25.

The 16 participating artists are Chris Barnickel, Alla Bartoshchuk, Elizabeth Bautista, Sarah Bricke, Jonathan Broberg, Christina Curiel, Joseph Curiel, Alyssa Fields, Alfonso Higareda, Victoria Huff, Cody Jimenez, Jaycie Kim, Julio Labra, Aixa Oliveras,...