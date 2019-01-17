Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Pala Jam to feature R&B artists

 
PALA – Pala Jam will feature three of R&B’s top stars – Evelyn “Champagne” King, The S.O.S. Band and Jody Watley – Saturday, March 23, at 7:30 p.m. on the Events Center stage at Pala Casino Spa and Resort.

King came to fame during the disco era and remained prominent through much of the ‘80s with over two dozen charting singles. She has a showbiz lineage. Her uncle was actor, singer and dancer Avon Long, who first played Sportin’ Life in the play “Porgy and Bess” and later starred in the ‘70s play “Bubblin’ Brown Sugar.”

King’s father, Erik King, was a singer...



