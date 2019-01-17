A gardener's resolutions for 2019

By Roger Boddaert Special to Village News

“There is one blue planet floating in space, let’s take care of her.”

Here are my 2019 gardener’s resolutions:

* First, adjust your lifestyle to be in harmony with the earth flora and fauna.

* Tackle that problem area in the garden and take joy in fixing it.

* Start more veggies from seeds and learn the art of germinating seeds.

* Start a neighborhood garden and get your friends and family involved.

* Consider permaculture as a new wave of gardening and lifestyle.

* Consider a creative “food forest” about your home and share its bounty.

* Share your extra bounty with a senior center or a food bank and others.

* Manage water consumption and be “water wise” to conserve.

* Toss the lawn for there are attractive ways to change it and be sustainable.

* Raise chickens for fresh eggs and get the children involved in harvesting the eggs.

* Build a worm bin and do more composting to enrich the soil. Soil is magical.

* Create a “secret garden” in your landscape to rest and meditate a while.

* Care for stressed trees, do some deep watering and mulch out to the drip line.

* Plant fruit trees around your home, for food is only going to cost more.

* Do more recycling around your home and landscape: it’s a good thing.

* Support 4-H Club and Future Farmers of America and horticulture clubs in schools.

* Do brush clearing around your home, think “firescaping” out in the landscape.

* Become a good earth steward and teach children it’s OK to dig in the dirt.

* Go to botanical gardens to learn and enjoy that lovely environment.

* Plant a butterfly garden to help save the monarch butterflies

Think global and act locally, for you, your family and your community are part of the solution of sustainable earth in these changing times.

“He who plants a garden brings happiness for others to enjoy.”

