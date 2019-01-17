Banish belly fat and improve cardiovascular health

Belly fat should not be overlooked, as its presence can increase a person's risk for various diseases.

FALLBROOK – The way to a person's heart may be through their stomach in more ways than one. Doctors have tied heart health to the abdomen, and having extra pounds around one's middle can be detrimental to cardiovascular well-being.

Excess visceral fat in the belly, something doctors refer to as "central adiposity," may have potentially dangerous consequences. While the link between belly fat and heart health has long been associated with men, women may be even more vulnerable to the adverse health effects of belly fat. A study published in March 2018 in the Journal of the American Heart A...