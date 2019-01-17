Entertain guests with a DIY taco station

FALLBROOK – Looking for a fun and healthy dinner idea to serve at the next get-together? This easy, do-it-yourself taco station is the perfect meal to serve for quick weeknight dinners or parties. With some simple prep beforehand, party planners can make a fun and healthy meal that children and guests will love. Finish the set up off with some colorful serving bowls, and everyone can create their own tacos.

Tacos with Grilled Steak and Veggies

Start to finish: 20 minutes

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

2 10.5 ounce packages Mann’s Southwest Chipotle Nourish Bowls

4 beef flat iron steaks, about 7 ounces each

Juice of 2 limes

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 package whole wheat tortillas

1 avocado, sliced

Chipotle Mayonnaise

1/2 cup mayonnaise

Juice of 1/2 lime

1 to 2 teaspoons adobo sauce; the sauce that canned

chipotle peppers are packed in

Directions:

1. Prepare the Nourish Bowls according to package instructions. Squeeze lime juice over the vegetables and season with a bit of salt and pepper. Toss to combine, then set aside.

2. Season steaks with salt and pepper. Place on grill and cook with the lid closed for 10 to 14 minutes over medium-heat for medium to medium-rare doneness, turning occasionally. Allow to rest off the grill for 5 minutes, then carve into slices.

3. To make the Chipotle Mayonnaise, add all ingredients to a small mixing bowl and stir well to combine.

4. Place the tortillas on the grill and cook until warm and slightly charred.

5.To assemble the tacos, place a couple slices of grilled steak on the bottom. Add vegetables and top with a slice of avocado. Drizzle the top with chipotle mayonnaise.