Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Make healthy choices with Fallbrook Wellness Directory

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 1/19/2019 at 4:54pm



FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Wellness Directory is an online healthy guide offering details on everything from acupuncture to zumba. It includes information on fitness and wellness programs and products that are available in the Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow and De Luz area, including counseling, senior services, pet-care, military support, integrative medicine, physical therapy, spa treatments, support groups and more. Several nonprofits who provide services to fulfill specific needs are also represented in Fallbrook Wellness Directory.

Created in 2014 by a small group of local holistic health p...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 01/19/2019 16:55