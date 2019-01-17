Make healthy choices with Fallbrook Wellness Directory

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Wellness Directory is an online healthy guide offering details on everything from acupuncture to zumba. It includes information on fitness and wellness programs and products that are available in the Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow and De Luz area, including counseling, senior services, pet-care, military support, integrative medicine, physical therapy, spa treatments, support groups and more. Several nonprofits who provide services to fulfill specific needs are also represented in Fallbrook Wellness Directory.

Created in 2014 by a small group of local holistic health p...