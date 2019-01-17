New Year's resolutions for pet owners

The new year is here, and for those who make resolutions, make this the year to put Fido and Fluffy at the top of the list so 2019 gets off to a “pawsitive” start.

Need an extra incentive? Those who live in the unincorporated area and get a new license for their dog in January, San Diego County Animal Services will throw in a rabies vaccination for free.

Don’t live in the unincorporated area? Residents can still obtain a rabies vaccination and a microchip, but the fee will be $25 for each service.

County Animal Services has seven tips for the New Year.

First, make sure both the family dog and cat are vaccinated against rabies

License all dogs.

Also, register the family dog and cat with Finding Rover, which can help families find their pets if they’re lost.

Microchip dogs, cats and rabbits. If they’re already microchipped, make sure the information is current

Get the family dog and cat spayed or neutered.

Create a disaster plan for the family pets

Lastly, give pets attention, play catch with dogs, toss a toy to cats and have fun.

Appointments aren’t necessary for microchips or rabies vaccinations. Stop by at either one of the county’s two shelter locations in Carlsbad or Bonita during normal business hours. They’re open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. For general information about county Animal Services, visit http://www.sddac.com.

Submitted by San Diego County Animal Services.