Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Pregnancy Resource Center to hold Love Life fundraiser

 
Last updated 1/17/2019 at 9:44pm



FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Pregnancy Resource Center will host their 14th annual “Love Life” event 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 16, at SonRise Christian Fellowship, 463 S Stagecoach Lane, in Fallbrook. Though a dinner is a tradition for the center, this year’s fundraiser allows for up to 600 guests.

The event speaker, David Scotton, was placed for adoption in Louisiana after his mother left an Indiana abortion clinic in 1993. When he was 19 years old, Scotton embarked on a journey to find his biological family to thank them for his life. His story is the subject of the documentary, “I Lived...



Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

