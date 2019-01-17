Fallbrook Pregnancy Resource Center to hold Love Life fundraiser

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Pregnancy Resource Center will host their 14th annual “Love Life” event 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 16, at SonRise Christian Fellowship, 463 S Stagecoach Lane, in Fallbrook. Though a dinner is a tradition for the center, this year’s fundraiser allows for up to 600 guests.

The event speaker, David Scotton, was placed for adoption in Louisiana after his mother left an Indiana abortion clinic in 1993. When he was 19 years old, Scotton embarked on a journey to find his biological family to thank them for his life. His story is the subject of the documentary, “I Lived...