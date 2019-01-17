Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Jeff Pack
Writer 

Marrufo, McBroom, Stehle and Munoz are named Students of the Month

 
Last updated 1/17/2019 at 9:46pm

Jeff Pack photos

Faith Stehle, Maira Munoz, Jake McBroom and German Marrufo were named Student of the Month for December.

German Marrufo, Jake McBroom and Faith Stehle of Fallbrook Union High School and Maira Munoz of Ivy High School were honored as the Students of the Month for December at the Jan. 10 Student of the Month Breakfast at North Coast Church.

The celebratory breakfast was held at North Coast Church. The Rev. Greg Coppock of SonRise Christian Fellowship served as master of ceremonies at the event, and more than three dozen leaders in the community and community-supporting groups were in attendance to help celebrate the students and their achievements.

Fallbrook High metal shop, manufacturing and e...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

