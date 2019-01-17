Marrufo, McBroom, Stehle and Munoz are named Students of the Month

German Marrufo, Jake McBroom and Faith Stehle of Fallbrook Union High School and Maira Munoz of Ivy High School were honored as the Students of the Month for December at the Jan. 10 Student of the Month Breakfast at North Coast Church.

The celebratory breakfast was held at North Coast Church. The Rev. Greg Coppock of SonRise Christian Fellowship served as master of ceremonies at the event, and more than three dozen leaders in the community and community-supporting groups were in attendance to help celebrate the students and their achievements.

