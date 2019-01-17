Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Palmer departs health district position

 
Last updated 1/17/2019 at 9:20pm



FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Regional Health District announced the departure of CEO Bobbi A. Palmer, who has served in the district’s leadership role since December 2015.

Palmer left the district following two major district milestones: the sale of the former hospital campus and the acquisition of property on East Mission Road which will house the future district wellness center. Her separation is occurring a year into her multi-year employment agreement. Under the terms of the arrangement, which took formal effect Jan. 7, Palmer will receive her contractual severance, and the parties will each receive other considerations.

“The board appreciates Bobbi’s leadership following the closure of Fallbrook Hospital, her efforts to raise the profile of the district within the community, and her vision for the creation of a future district wellness center,” Howard Salmon, the newly appointed FRHD board president, said. “Elements of her vision will continue as that property is developed into a hub of activity for our community. We wish her the best in her future endeavors.”

The board began the search for a successor immediately after the separation.

Submitted by Fallbrook Regional Health District.

 
