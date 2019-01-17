Permit fees waived for granny flats

Permit fees for accessory dwelling units in unincorporated San Diego County will be waived for five years.

A 4-0 San Diego County Board of Supervisors vote Jan. 9, with Greg Cox in Washington for a National Association of Counties meeting, approved the first reading and introduction of the ordinance to waive permit fees on a trial basis.

The second reading and adoption is scheduled for Jan. 30, which would make the ordinance effective March 2, although applicants who pay fees between Jan. 9 and March 2 will be eligible for a refund once the ordinance becomes effective.

The supervisors als...