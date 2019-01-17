Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Jeff Pack
Writer 

Testimony begins in trial for man accused of killing Fallbrook family

 
Last updated 1/17/2019 at 9:50pm

Screenshot courtesy of Law & Crime Network

Michael McStay testifies on day two of testimony in the trial of Charles "Chase" Merritt, who is accused of killing McStay's brother, Joseph and his wife and two children in 2010.

The death-penalty case of Charles "Chase" Merritt, who is charged with killing four members of a Fallbrook family in 2010, began Jan. 7 in San Bernardino Superior Court with opening statements from the prosecution and defense.

"How does this family of four, a husband who's running a business, a mom who's raising her two kids, fixing up a house they just bought, recently, how do they just disappear? Just up and gone," San Bernardino County Supervising Deputy District Attorney Sean Daugherty said, Jan. 7. "Ladies and gentlemen, the evidence, in this case, will not only show you the how, but...



