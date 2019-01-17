The Friends of the Fallbrook Library host author Craig Johnson

"The Cold Dish" is by Craig Johnson, who is coming to speak at the Fallbrook Library.

FALLBROOK – The Friends of the Fallbrook Library will host an evening with New York

Times bestselling author Craig Johnson Saturday, Feb. 16, from 6 to 9 p.m. for its 2019 Community Read.

Johnson is the bestselling author of 12 Walt Longmire mystery novels, the basis for the hit Netflix original series, "Longmire," starring Robert Taylor, Lou Diamond Phillips and Katee Sackoff. His Longmire novels have been translated into 14 languages.

Johnson's novels have received many awards, including: Publishers Weekly's Best Book of the Year, Le Prix du Polar Nouvel Observateur/Bibliobs for the F...