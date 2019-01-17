As most people know, Proposition 13 limits annual property tax increases to a maximum of 2 percent each year and continues to save California homeowners money ever since it was overwhelmingly passed by voters in 1978.

Unfortunately, proposals to weaken Proposition 13 protections are on the table this year. Under the “split roll” proposal, Proposition 13 would remain in place for homeowners but would be eliminated for many commercial properties, allowing their property taxes to increase beyond the 2 percent cap annually based on inflating market values.

In reality, it won’t be just business owners who are forced to pay more. Even if “small businesses” are supposedly exempt, the large corporations that own commercial buildings that house local shops, factories, stores and restaurants probably won’t be. Any property tax increase would be passed onto the leaseholder through rent increases and on to consumers through higher costs for products and services – in other words – to everyone.

California gas, sales, income and business taxes are already among the nation’s highest, while the property tax rates are somewhere in the middle. With a $15 billion state surplus, does the state really need to pick the pockets of consumers and small businesses?

Looking for an affordable apartment? Good luck. Split roll will encourage cities to OK commercial developments over lower taxed housing developments. Just starting out in life and looking for a good job? Good luck with that too. Split roll will increase business operating costs and drive more businesses and jobs out of California. Split roll will harm entrepreneurs, consumers, employees, employers – in short – everybody.

Rest assured, along with the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association and other taxpayer advocacy groups, I will continue to fight for Proposition 13 to protect the pocketbooks of all Californians.

Assembly Republican Leader Marie Waldron, R-Escondido, represents the 75th Assembly District in the California Legislature, which includes the communities of Bonsall, Escondido, Fallbrook, Hidden Meadows, Pala, Palomar Mountain, Pauma Valley, Rainbow, San Marcos, Temecula, Valley Center and Vista.