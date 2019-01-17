BHS senior Contreras signs with Providence Christian College
Last updated 1/19/2019 at 5:06pm
Heather Holdo and Sara Barclay
Interns
Joseph Contreras, a senior at Bonsall High School, signed with Providence Christian College Jan. 9 in the BHS forum. The signing accompanied a partial athletic and merit golf scholarship worth $15,000. Josh Ault, the head mens’ and womens’ golf coach for Providence, offered Contreras the opportunity and oversaw the signing.
“When I find a guy like Joe, immediately I recognize that he’s got character and he is what we want in our culture, our program, so it’s really easy to give a guy like that an opportunity, ‘cause I think he’s earned...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)