Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

BHS senior Contreras signs with Providence Christian College

 
Last updated 1/19/2019 at 5:06pm

Heather Holdo and Sara Barclay

Interns

Joseph Contreras, a senior at Bonsall High School, signed with Providence Christian College Jan. 9 in the BHS forum. The signing accompanied a partial athletic and merit golf scholarship worth $15,000. Josh Ault, the head mens’ and womens’ golf coach for Providence, offered Contreras the opportunity and oversaw the signing.

“When I find a guy like Joe, immediately I recognize that he’s got character and he is what we want in our culture, our program, so it’s really easy to give a guy like that an opportunity, ‘cause I think he’s earned...



