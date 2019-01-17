Warriors win big against Rancho Bernardo

Despite intermittent rain and chilly weather, it was a good day to be a Warriors rugby player at Fallbrook High School Jan. 12.

Fallbrook’s varsity girls’ rugby shot out to a 20-0 lead by halftime and cruised to a 51-5 win over Rancho Bernardo High School.

Freshman Tiahna Padilla recorded four tries and a conversion and senior Phoebe Anderson chipped in with two tries of her own in the win that pushed the Warriors to 1-0 in league play.

“It was a very well-rounded game with the players playing together and relying on their structures,” coach Craig Pinnell said. “I thought our r...