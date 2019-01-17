Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Jeff Pack
Writer 

Warriors win big against Rancho Bernardo

 
Last updated 1/19/2019 at 7:28pm



Despite intermittent rain and chilly weather, it was a good day to be a Warriors rugby player at Fallbrook High School Jan. 12.

Fallbrook’s varsity girls’ rugby shot out to a 20-0 lead by halftime and cruised to a 51-5 win over Rancho Bernardo High School.

Freshman Tiahna Padilla recorded four tries and a conversion and senior Phoebe Anderson chipped in with two tries of her own in the win that pushed the Warriors to 1-0 in league play.

“It was a very well-rounded game with the players playing together and relying on their structures,” coach Craig Pinnell said. “I thought our r...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

