Warriors win big against Rancho Bernardo
Last updated 1/19/2019 at 7:28pm
Despite intermittent rain and chilly weather, it was a good day to be a Warriors rugby player at Fallbrook High School Jan. 12.
Fallbrook’s varsity girls’ rugby shot out to a 20-0 lead by halftime and cruised to a 51-5 win over Rancho Bernardo High School.
Freshman Tiahna Padilla recorded four tries and a conversion and senior Phoebe Anderson chipped in with two tries of her own in the win that pushed the Warriors to 1-0 in league play.
“It was a very well-rounded game with the players playing together and relying on their structures,” coach Craig Pinnell said. “I thought our r...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)