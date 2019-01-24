Bird club to hear about World Bird Show

VISTA – North County Aviculturists, a club for pet bird owners and breeders, presents President Johan Otter and the World Bird Show 2019 Saturday, Feb. 2, at 6 p.m. in the Vista Masonic Lodge, 761 Eucalyptus Ave., in Vista.

The club will watch slides and videos of the international event that Otter attended and make bird toys for small hookbills. Attendees can make three toys: one to keep and the others to put in opportunity table stash.

There is no charge for admission, and a light refreshment will be provided following the talk. Donations of food to share or cash are welcome. Find more information at http://www.ncabirdclub.com or https://com.mondial2019.nl/en/.

Submitted by North County Aviculturists.