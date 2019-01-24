Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Dog festival is coming March 23

 
Last updated 1/23/2019 at 4:03pm

FALLBROOK – “Barkly” and his dog park friends would like to remind everyone to “Save the Date” March 23, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Bark in the Park’s annual fundraiser which supports the off-leash dog area at Live Oak County Park, 2746 Reche Road, in Fallbrook.

Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m., and a Blessing of the Animals will be held at 10 a.m., followed by a community dog walk throughout Live Oak Park. Contests will begin at 10:45 a.m. and culminate with announcing the Best in Show at 1:30 p.m. There will be vendor booths, demonstrations, food, raffle and silent auction items and fun for dogs and humans.

For more information, http://www.liveoakdogpark.org.

Submitted by Live Oak Dog Park.

 
