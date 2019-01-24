Fallbrook Chorale to begin rehearsals

FALLBROOK – Calling all community singers from Fallbrook and the surrounding communities, the 2019 spring season of the Fallbrook Chorale will begin rehearsals Tuesday, Feb. 5, at 7 p.m. at Fallbrook Community Baptist Church, 731 S. Stage Coach Lane, in Fallbrook. Singers must come by 6:30 p.m. to register and pick up their music.

The chorale has a more than a 30 year history of bringing together people who love to sing and to give back to the community through musical events throughout the year.

This year’s spring program, scheduled for June 1, is entitled “Broadway’s Biggest Hits” and will feature music from “Hello Dolly,” “Carousel,” “Leading Man” and “Sister Act,” just to name a few. They also will rehearse for their annual fundraiser, Saturday, March 30, and will be a USO show.

Anyone interested in joining can call (760) 390-9726 or email fallbrookchorale@gmail.com for further information. The Fallbrook Chorale is a nonprofit organization.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Chorale.