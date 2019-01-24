Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Chorale to begin rehearsals

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 1/23/2019 at 3:58pm



FALLBROOK – Calling all community singers from Fallbrook and the surrounding communities, the 2019 spring season of the Fallbrook Chorale will begin rehearsals Tuesday, Feb. 5, at 7 p.m. at Fallbrook Community Baptist Church, 731 S. Stage Coach Lane, in Fallbrook. Singers must come by 6:30 p.m. to register and pick up their music.

The chorale has a more than a 30 year history of bringing together people who love to sing and to give back to the community through musical events throughout the year.

This year’s spring program, scheduled for June 1, is entitled “Broadway’s Biggest Hits” and will feature music from “Hello Dolly,” “Carousel,” “Leading Man” and “Sister Act,” just to name a few. They also will rehearse for their annual fundraiser, Saturday, March 30, and will be a USO show.

Anyone interested in joining can call (760) 390-9726 or email fallbrookchorale@gmail.com for further information. The Fallbrook Chorale is a nonprofit organization.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Chorale.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 01/23/2019 20:19