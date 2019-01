Last updated 1/23/2019 at 3:57pm

FALLBROOK – Holy Spirit Healing Ministries and Unforgotten Faces invite the public to their First Anniversary Open House, Saturday, Jan. 26, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

They are located at 300 N. Brandon Road, Suite 22. For more information, call (760) 521-5617 or email holyspirithealingmin@gmail.com.