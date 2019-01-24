Mary Fay Pendleton honored for academic distinction

Mary Fay Pendleton's fourth-grade students develop STEM skills in engineering, rocket science, and robotics by participating in a demo presented by a local high school students.

FALLBROOK – Mary Fay Pendleton Elementary School has earned recognition as a 2018 Leader in Me Lighthouse School of Academic Distinction. Mary Fay Pendleton Elementary School is a K-8 school located aboard U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton educating military connected students and is part of the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District.

"We are so pleased to receive this acknowledgement. Mary Fay Pendleton's staff works very hard to design learning experiences that are standards based, meet the instructional needs of individual students and design future forward lessons at the corr...