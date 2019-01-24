Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Miller presents the political intrigue of climate change

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 1/23/2019 at 4:01pm

R.L. Miller is the upcoming speaker at the Fallbrook Library Tuesday, Jan. 29, at 6:30 p.m. and is presented by the Fallbrook Climate Action Team.

FALLBROOK – Fiery activist, R. L. Miller will speak Tuesday, Jan. 29, at 6:30 p.m. at the Fallbrook Library. Called a "political terrorist" by former Gov. Jerry Brown, she will share the inside story surrounding California's effort to take action against the causes and effects of climate change. Miller led the fight to stop California offshore drilling and set California on the path to 100 percent renewable energy by 2045. She is the Environmental Caucus chair of the California Democratic Party, founder of Climate Hawks Vote and a leader among those working to Bring Exxon and other fossil fuel companies to justice.

The library is located at 124 S. Mission Road in Fallbrook. The talk is presented by the Fallbrook Climate Action Team, a local group of volunteers promoting discussion and action to ameliorate climate change. It is open to the public.

Submitted by Fallbrook Climate Action Team.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 01/23/2019 22:03