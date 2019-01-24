Miller presents the political intrigue of climate change

R.L. Miller is the upcoming speaker at the Fallbrook Library Tuesday, Jan. 29, at 6:30 p.m. and is presented by the Fallbrook Climate Action Team.

FALLBROOK – Fiery activist, R. L. Miller will speak Tuesday, Jan. 29, at 6:30 p.m. at the Fallbrook Library. Called a "political terrorist" by former Gov. Jerry Brown, she will share the inside story surrounding California's effort to take action against the causes and effects of climate change. Miller led the fight to stop California offshore drilling and set California on the path to 100 percent renewable energy by 2045. She is the Environmental Caucus chair of the California Democratic Party, founder of Climate Hawks Vote and a leader among those working to Bring Exxon and other fossil fuel companies to justice.

The library is located at 124 S. Mission Road in Fallbrook. The talk is presented by the Fallbrook Climate Action Team, a local group of volunteers promoting discussion and action to ameliorate climate change. It is open to the public.

Submitted by Fallbrook Climate Action Team.