National Charity League scholarships available

FALLBROOK – The San Luis Rey Chapter of National Charity League is offering scholarships to non-NCL graduating senior girls of both Bonsall and Fallbrook high schools.

The focus is to recognize graduating senior girls’ community service and volunteer activities, which mirrors the philosophy of NCL. The scholarship is named in honor of its founding member, Ann Daniel. Senior girls who are eligible must be college-bound to an accredited four-year university, two-year community college or vocational school.

The NCL Ann Daniel Memorial Scholarships will be awarded based on community servi...