Republican women to hear about gun rights

FALLBROOK – Michael A. Schwartz will be the guest speaker at the Republican Women of Fallbrook meeting Friday, Feb. 8, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Pala Mesa Resort, 2001 Old Highway 395, in Pala.

Schwartz is the founder and executive director for San Diego County Gun Owners PAC which fights to restore and protect gun rights. The cost is $25 to cover the venue, guest speaker and brunch. Please RSVP to RepublicanWomenFallbrook@gmail.com or Sue Jones (760) 723-1954.

Submitted by Republican Women of Fallbrook.