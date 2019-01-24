Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Republican women to hear about gun rights

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 1/23/2019 at 4:03pm

FALLBROOK – Michael A. Schwartz will be the guest speaker at the Republican Women of Fallbrook meeting Friday, Feb. 8, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Pala Mesa Resort, 2001 Old Highway 395, in Pala.

Schwartz is the founder and executive director for San Diego County Gun Owners PAC which fights to restore and protect gun rights. The cost is $25 to cover the venue, guest speaker and brunch. Please RSVP to RepublicanWomenFallbrook@gmail.com or Sue Jones (760) 723-1954.

Submitted by Republican Women of Fallbrook.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 01/23/2019 21:19