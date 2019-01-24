Tiered beekeeping ordinance meets objectives

When the San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved a tiered beekeeping ordinance in 2015, the county supervisors directed county staff to return to the board in 2018 with a status report on whether staff had any recommendations for improvements or additional funding after the program had been in effect for two years.

The two-year status report did not become a board of supervisors action item, as county staff and stakeholders saw no need for changes and the board of supervisors saw no need to hold another hearing.

“They decided to continue the program,” county entomologist Tracy...