Young artists' work is juried into exhibit
Last updated 1/23/2019 at 6:03pm
FALLBROOK – Five young artists, at the Fallbrook School of the Arts, had their artwork juried into the annual Youth Art Month exhibit which will open Jan. 28 and will run through March 3, in the Rose Gallery at the Francis Parker School in San Diego.
The exhibit is a collaborative production of the San Diego County division of the California Art Education Association, the Francis Parker School and the San Diego County Office of Education.
San Diego County art teachers entered over 200 artworks in this K-12 competition. Of these about 50 percent were juried into the show. The Francis Par...
