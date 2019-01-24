Young artists' work is juried into exhibit

Showing artwork that was juried into Youth Art Month exhibit are, from left, front row, third-grade student Daisy Ahrend with her collage "Harvest Table," first-grade student Bryce Estep with his watercolor "Purple Red Poppies;" back row, seventh-grade student Samantha Boring with her oil pastel "Cat on a Couch," seventh-grade student Katelyn Mathewson with her oil pastel "Bobcat"and fourth-grade student Connor Siegler with his 'Colored Red Abstract Print." Not shown is Victoria Arriaga-Hernandez and her brayer printing plate "A Little Girl."

FALLBROOK – Five young artists, at the Fallbrook School of the Arts, had their artwork juried into the annual Youth Art Month exhibit which will open Jan. 28 and will run through March 3, in the Rose Gallery at the Francis Parker School in San Diego.

The exhibit is a collaborative production of the San Diego County division of the California Art Education Association, the Francis Parker School and the San Diego County Office of Education.

San Diego County art teachers entered over 200 artworks in this K-12 competition. Of these about 50 percent were juried into the show. The Francis Par...