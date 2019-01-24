Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Mainly Mozart Ensemble comes to Fallbrook

 
Last updated 1/23/2019 at 6:07pm

FALLBROOK – Starting off the new year, Fallbrook Music Society will present the Hausmann Quartet Sunday, Jan. 27, at 3 p.m. at the Fallbrook Public Library. The concert is free to the general public. No tickets are required.

Hausmann Quartet are the artists-in-residence at San Diego State University and the ensemble-in-residence at Mainly Mozart.

“I am thrilled to bring such exceptional musicians to Fallbrook for a free concert,” Ann Murray, executive director of Fallbrook Music Society, said. “Nowhere in San Diego can you hear this caliber of performance at no cost.”

