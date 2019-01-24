Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Michael Carbonaro Live!, April 6, at Pala

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 1/23/2019 at 6:05pm



PALA – Direct from his hit television series, “The Carbonaro Effect,” on truTV, magician Michael Carbonaro will bring his Michael Carbonaro Live! Tour to the events center stage at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, April 6, at Pala Casino Spa and Resort.

Carbonaro has performed over 500 comically perplexing and improbable feats of magic on his TV show.

After years of performing in comedy clubs and school gymnasiums, Carbonaro started winning roles as an actor in both television and film. That interest led to a breakout series of hit magical appearances on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.” Af...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 01/23/2019 23:09