Michael Carbonaro Live!, April 6, at Pala

PALA – Direct from his hit television series, “The Carbonaro Effect,” on truTV, magician Michael Carbonaro will bring his Michael Carbonaro Live! Tour to the events center stage at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, April 6, at Pala Casino Spa and Resort.

Carbonaro has performed over 500 comically perplexing and improbable feats of magic on his TV show.

After years of performing in comedy clubs and school gymnasiums, Carbonaro started winning roles as an actor in both television and film. That interest led to a breakout series of hit magical appearances on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.” Af...