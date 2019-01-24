'Seussical the Broadway Musical' to play final week at Mission Theater

FALLBROOK – After a fantastic opening weekend, the 413 Project production of "Seussical" will continue this weekend, Jan. 25-27. Now one of the most performed shows in America, "Seussical" is a fantastical, magical, musical extravaganza.

Tony winners Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty ("Lucky Stiff," "My Favorite Year," "Once on This Island," "Ragtime"), have lovingly brought to life everyone's favorite Dr. Seuss characters, including Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, lazy Mayzie and a little boy with a big imagination – Jojo. The colorful characters transport the audience from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the invisible world of the Whos.

The 413 Project production headed by producer Katie Burlington and director Katie Rideout is specially stylized to fit the unique layout and feel of the theater itself. The entire production has been modeled with a "retro" 1940'/50's style to celebrate the heritage of both Dr Seuss and the Mission Theater itself.

Anna Bahen as Gertrude McFuzz and Sophia Rideout as Mayzie LaBird sing the song "Amazing Mayzie."

Colorful characters come to life in bright 1950's swing skirt and suits. Burlington explained, "As the first production in the newly renovated theater space we really wanted to bring a 'retro twist' to a classic tale that would appeal to both kids and adults. We have been so blessed by the community support this far and hope it will lead to more shows in the future!"

Tickets for Seussical are selling fast. General admission tickets are $30 and children/military/seniors are $20. Enter the code "Fallbrook" online and get 50 percent of the general admission price. Shows continue this weekend, Friday the 25th, 7 p.m .; Saturday, the 26th, 7 p.m., and Sunday, the 27th, 2 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit http://www.the413project.org or call (619) 786-7248.

Submitted by The 413 Project.