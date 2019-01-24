American Lung Association busts myths about radon, second-leading cause of lung cancer

LOS ANGELES – Radon is a naturally occurring gas that hides invisibly in homes, yet is the nation’s second-leading cause of lung cancer. This January, during Radon Action Month, American Lung Association is raising awareness about radon and addressing common myths around this deadly gas.

“Hidden in far too many homes is the nation’s second-leading cause of lung cancer, radon. Lung cancer remains the nation’s leading cause of cancer deaths, so people need to be aware of and take action on radon,” William Barrett, director of Clean Air Advocacy for American Lung Association in Cal...