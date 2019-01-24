Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

American Lung Association busts myths about radon, second-leading cause of lung cancer

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 1/23/2019 at 5:42pm



LOS ANGELES – Radon is a naturally occurring gas that hides invisibly in homes, yet is the nation’s second-leading cause of lung cancer. This January, during Radon Action Month, American Lung Association is raising awareness about radon and addressing common myths around this deadly gas.

“Hidden in far too many homes is the nation’s second-leading cause of lung cancer, radon. Lung cancer remains the nation’s leading cause of cancer deaths, so people need to be aware of and take action on radon,” William Barrett, director of Clean Air Advocacy for American Lung Association in Cal...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 01/23/2019 22:38