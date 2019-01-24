Are the winter blues getting you down?

With winter here, perhaps you’re not quite feeling your normal self. Maybe you’re a bit sluggish, a little irritable, sleeping longer or just feeling a little down in general? Welcome to what’s commonly called the “winter blues” or the “winter blahs.”

It is a fairly common problem and while it’s often minor, there are times when it can be a quite serious issue. Some people find winter weather affects them strongly enough that it makes daily life difficult. Severe cases are known as seasonal affective disorder and can be serious enough to warrant treatment by a mental healt...